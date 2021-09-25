CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bit2Me Raises $23.9M After Several Successful Token Sales

Cover picture for the articleSpanish cryptocurrency exchange, Bit2Me, has successfully raised $23.9 million (20M EUR) following three highly-demanded public sale rounds for its newly launched token, B2M. The first public sale, launched on September 6th, 2021, saw a staggering $5.9 million raised in just 59 seconds, followed by a second which raised $8.8 million in just 47 seconds. The final phase sold out in just 38 seconds, involving over 7,000 participants. Each marks some of the quickest and largest grossing for a public sale of an exchanged-based token in crypto history.

