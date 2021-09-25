CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata dealing with MCL sprain

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata is likely to miss Monday night’s game with a knee injury.

Mailata suffered an MCL sprain on Thursday when he got rolled up on by a teammate. He did not practice Friday.

His absence isn’t expected to be long-term, but indications were that Andre Dillard will get the start when the Eagles (1-1) visit the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) for an NFC East clash in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles sign Jordan Mailata to 4-year extension

Mailata, 24, signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension earlier this month. He played all 129 offensive snaps through the first two games this season.

