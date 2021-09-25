CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Get an epic deal on a UHD monitor during the Samsung Discover event

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTbQe_0c7teNRn00
Save big on a 4K UHD monitor right now at Samsung. Reviewed/Tara Jacoby/Samsung

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you need to upgrade your home office setup, now's the time to do it. Right now, you can score a top-rated Samsung monitor at a deep discount during the Discover Samsung sales event .

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

During the flash deal you can save $80 off the full $299.99 list price for the 28-inch Samsung UE570 UHD monitor . That means, during this one-day sale, you can get an instant 27% off and take home the 4K screen for just $219.99.

Samsung makes some of our favorite computer monitors —including our top pick for computer monitors under $200 . While we haven't fully tested this model yet, it's got plenty of top-notch and unique features to help make your life a little easier.

This monitor features Ultra HD picture quality, AMD FreeSync capabilities to minimize input latency and a fast one-millisecond response time. According to the brand, the 4K monitor's resolution is four times higher than Full HD and uses 64 times more color than conventional computer screens.

With features designed to shrink buffering times and display crisp images, the UE570 could be an especially good buy for gamers. Meanwhile, if you're planning on using the monitor for work, you can turn on Eye Saver Mode to cut back on blue light emissions and reduce eye strain.

If top-of-the-line features are what you're after, this UHD monitor is sure to please. Make sure to pick one up now before this hot deal sizzles out.

Get the Samsung 28-Inch UE570 UHD Monitor at Samsung for $219.99 (Save $80).

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get an epic deal on a UHD monitor during the Samsung Discover event

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
anandtech.com

AT Deals: Samsung 980 Pro 1TB Now $180 for First Time

Samsung’s 980 PRO 1TB SSD has dropped to a new all-time low price at Amazon. It's been priced around $200, as of late, but today users can purchase it for just $180. This price is a tad steep for a 1TB SSD but the difference here is mainly due to its PCIe 4.0 interface support and high-speed performance.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Monitors#Uhd#Flipboard#Epic#K Uhd#Reviewed#Samsung Ue570 Uhd#Ultra#Ue570 Uhd Monitor
laptopmag.com

Samsung 43AM70A Smart Monitor review

Samsung’s 43AM70A Smart Monitor comes close to satisfying every visual want, but falls short for serious gamers. The Samsung 43AM70A smart monitor provides the freedom of choice by letting the user link wirelessly with a phone and stream content from 450 entertainment apps. Samsung’s smart monitor works just as well connected to a computer, tablet or phone as it is viewing programming directly via Wi-Fi.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Black Friday Samsung TV deals 2021 - what to expect

Black Friday Samsung TV deals are coming, and are going to be in hot demand for gamers, entertainment bingers, and those just looking for a decent upgrade to their home TV setup - or those looking to add a new screen. And with good cause: Samsung TVs are some of the best going for any use, and there are always some great deals in the winter sales period. Strap in.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Killer Samsung QLED TV deal takes $1,000 off at Amazon today

Samsung's QLED TVs are some of the best on the market. Although they can be pricey, we're seeing a multitude of TV deals on Samsung's 2021 QLED TV lineup. If you're looking for a budget QLED, Amazon has the Samsung 55-inch Q60A 4K QLED TV on sale for $747.99. That's $102 off and the lowest price we've seen for this 2021 TV. (It's also one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this month). However it doesn't end there. Other 2021 Samsung QLED TVs are on sale from $102 to $1,002 off.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

First Discover Samsung deals are live, here’s what to expect this week

This might be one of the best weeks of the year for Samsung customers looking to upgrade their smart mobile devices or smart home appliances, as the company’s Discover Samsung sales event went live and won’t go anywhere until September 26. The first attractive deals are now available, and the company revealed a handful of great upcoming discounts for the remainder of the week.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Instagram
InsideHook

Deal: Pretty Much All the Cool Samsung TVs Are on Sale

Samsung makes a wide range of interesting televisions — 8K, sets that double as digital art frames, outdoor TVs and even a flatscreen that you flip vertically as if you were using 43″ smartphone — and none of them are “cheap.” And for good reason! Outside of the above attributes, these are simply great screens on their own.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Discover Samsung lets you get a new Galaxy Tab S7FE for just $99!

Discover Samsung is live! Head over to Samsung.com to find a vast selection of Samsung products on sale. You will find the same incredible savings on some of your favorite devices, but the best option comes with Daily Deal that will allow users to get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $99, which is 85 percent less than what you would generally have to pay for this tablet that usually sells for $600.
ELECTRONICS
Syracuse.com

Samsung sale: Best deals on Galaxy Zfold, QLED TVs, appliances and tech from Discover Samsung event

Samsung has launched a new sale, the “Discover Samsung” event, running now through September 26th, just in time for a fall tech refresh. The event features new offers on the hottest tech items every day, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Zfold3, QLED Frame TVs, appliances, vacuums and more. Plus, any purchase you make will enter you for a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung credit.
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

Deal special, Discover Samsung, runs through September 26th

Discover Samsung is a week-long event that aims to give users deals on select Samsung products across the company’s inventory. It’s also a week for tips and tricks to get the most out of the technology you use daily. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. Discover Samsung is seven days of...
SHOPPING
xda-developers

Save $80 on Samsung’s 28-inch 4K monitor (UE570) today!

Finding the best monitor that fulfills your needs and is within your budget may seem like chasing a mirage. The ones you love are often way out of budget, while the ones within your budget have a long list of compromises. But thanks to Samsung’s ongoing Discover Samsung sale, you don’t have to wait for the holiday shopping season to find a great monitor deal.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s behemoth CRG9 gaming monitor is $200 off right now

The 49-inch Samsung CRG9 is a stunning gaming monitor. Boasting an immersive 1800R curvature, it’s capable of more deeply immersing you in whatever it is you’re doing, gaming or otherwise. As you can imagine, however, its price is usually just as jaw-dropping as its size. Today, however, it’s a little less so.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Samsung wins 48 design awards at the IDEA 2021 event

Samsung makes well-designed products, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, and home appliances. The company has announced that it won 48 design awards at the IDEA 2021 event. These awards include seven Silver awards, three Bronze awards, and thirty-eight finalist awards. The awarded products include The Frame TV, Neo QLED QN900A...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Black Friday gaming monitor deals: everything we expect to see in 2021

Holding out for the Black Friday gaming monitor deals is often a great way to get the best price possible on a high-end display. The best gaming monitors can last you a surprisingly long time, so investing in a premium model is well worth it if you're looking to refresh your PC gaming setup.
ELECTRONICS
AL.com

Samsung Discover event: Save $100 on Jet Bot Robot Vacuum and more

Samsung continues with its fall sales on Friday, Sept. 24. The “Discover Samsung” fall savings event, which includes discounts on its latest tech, is a week-long event. Today’s deal is $100 off Jet Bot Robot Vacuum will intelligent power control. On Thursday, the highlighted deal gets you up to 40%...
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

260K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy