Texas’s migrant camp is empty; Haitians wait for word on their fate

A Texas border encampment has no migrants left. This is about one week after almost 15,000 people, most of them Haitians, huddled in makeshift shelters looking for asylum. While some will get the chance, others will be forced to return home. The Department of Homeland Security plans to continue flights to Haiti through the weekend. This is despite criticism from Democratic lawmakers as well as human rights groups that claim Haitian migrants are being sent home to a country where they have lived for more than a decade.