Why the 'Soulsborne' Games Should Consider an Easy Mode
For better or worse, the Soulsborne games - which include Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne - have become synonymous in the gaming industry with ‘difficulty’. The infamous ‘Prepare To Die’ tagline that has followed the series since the original Dark Souls does a fine job of succinctly communicating the games’ theme. Dying over and over again and learning through one’s mistakes is a major facet of why the franchise is popular in the first place.collider.com
Comments / 1