CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Why the 'Soulsborne' Games Should Consider an Easy Mode

By Steven Waynick
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor better or worse, the Soulsborne games - which include Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne - have become synonymous in the gaming industry with ‘difficulty’. The infamous ‘Prepare To Die’ tagline that has followed the series since the original Dark Souls does a fine job of succinctly communicating the games’ theme. Dying over and over again and learning through one’s mistakes is a major facet of why the franchise is popular in the first place.

collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
nashvillegab.com

3 reasons why Slingo should be the next game on your agenda

The gaming industry is constantly evolving — one moment we were all happily playing on our handheld consoles, and now we’re wearing virtual reality (VR) headsets, living and playing inside the game itself. Well, believe it or not, casino gaming is no exception and is continually transforming thanks to advancements...
GAMBLING
howtogeek.com

How to Turn Off Game Mode on Windows 11

Windows 11 includes a “Game Mode” enabled by default that automatically optimizes your system for gaming when it detects a game in progress. It usually works well, but if it causes performance problems, you can switch easily disable it. Here’s how. What Is Game Mode?. Game Mode is a special...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Phasmophobia Adds New Single-Player Game Mode

Developer Kinetic Games is celebrating the first year of co-op horror in Phasmophobia with a new update that adds a single-player mode. The update does what you might expect in fixing some bugs and some of what you probably didn’t expect by adding a single-player mode. You will no longer need to connect to the servers if you feel like going through one of the haunted locations alone.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Enlisted Tests New Destruction Game Mode

A significant part of every map in Enlisted -- walls, windows, fences, and even some buildings -- is destructible. While it can be fun, and even tactically useful, wanton destruction isn't the objective in the game -- but a new mode introduced today makes blowing things up the primary goal.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls Games#Single Player Games#Bloodborne#Playing Games#Fromsoftware
pocketgamer.com

Relumine: 3 reasons why you should try this charming 3D puzzle game

Relumine is the visually beautiful, 3D spatial puzzle game from developer Ammil, where you take on the role of Relu, an adventurous little girl who is searching for her lost father. Assisted by a glowing spirit guide, Relu discovers the power of rotation from a magic crystal, helping her solve the puzzles she comes up against whilst navigating her way through the abandoned mines of an ancient lost society. If the premise of the game has already hooked you with its charming narrative, then you’ll want to read on to find out exactly why you should give this spectacular puzzler a try.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO watch weekend: Secrets of the Jungle

Starting at 10AM (local time) on the 1st of October (Friday), Pokemon GO gets a big switch of Pokemon. There’ll be a Pokemon GO Secrets of the Jungle Event starting then at the same time as a brand new movie on Netflix. This event will celebrate the release of the movie (also called Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle) with the … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

All Halo Infinite Multiplayer Game Modes Leaked

A huge new leak could have revealed all of the multiplayer game modes coming in Halo Infinite – check out the full list!. Halo Infinite is only a few months away now, but there is still plenty to be discovered about the game. Even if players are hopping into the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Twice

Game On: Why Integrators Should Take Advantage Of Gaming Installations

When it comes to gaming, most consumers focus on the visual aspect of the experience as they create the best setup for their needs. Consumers rely on headsets to communicate with online users and to hear the game audio, but there’s a difference between playing a game and being fully immersed in it. The gaming market is booming with the recent release of new consoles, which means now is a great time for manufacturers and integrators to tap the gaming market for audio upgrades and installations.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

PlayStation Studios Acquires ‘Demon’s Souls’ Remake Developers Bluepoint Games

Bluepoint Games, the developers behind the Demon's Souls remake available exclusively for PlayStation 5, have now officially joined the PlayStation family. Bluepoint Games has been exclusively making remasters and remakes for PlayStation for years, which includes Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Shadow of the Colossus. Despite working almost exclusively for PlayStation for nearly a decade, Bluepoint was independent and wasn't part of PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition’ Remaster Listed on South Korean Games Rating Board

Rumors about the seemingly inevitable remaster collection for the Grand Theft Auto series have gained even more credence after a listing appeared today. Rockstar Games has been mum about the rumors floating around on the internet, even in the face of multiple sources corroborating the information. But it looks like fans of the series might learn more about this supposed collection sooner than they think, since a South Korean rating board known as GRAC has created a new listing in their database for the rumored collection titled, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, as noted by @Nibellion on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Astria Ascending guide: Is there a New Game+ mode?

All journeys must come to an end. Your exploits in the world of Astria Ascending will reach a conclusion, but there might be a way to continue your adventure. So, is there a New Game+ mode or a method of continuing your campaign in Astria Ascending? Let’s find out. Note:...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

New ‘Metal Gear Solid,’ ‘Silent Hill,’ and ‘Castlevania’ Games Reportedly in the Works at Konami

Konami is reportedly planning to bring back some of its greatest franchises from previous generations, according to VGC, who states that the publisher has multiple studios working on several Metal Gear and Silent Hill games. After a rather quiet few years in terms of publishing bigger games, Konami is ready to start rolling again. They're also working on a brand new Castlevania game, which is described as a "reimagining" of the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

New ‘Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier’ Trailer Shows Off Classes and Chocobos

During Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show presentation, the company released a new trailer for their upcoming game Final Fantasy VII: the First Soldier, which gives a look at some of the jobs you will be able to pick for your character in the upcoming game. The trailer starts by mapping out the setup for The First Soldier, explaining that 30 years before Final Fantasy VII, the Shinra company began 'project 0,' which was meant to create the most elite fighting force. 12 years later, the first SOLDIERs finally emerged from the experiments, and these will be who the player plays as.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy