Stormont election: Ulster Unionists reject idea of electoral 'pact'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday vowed to press on with his post-Brexit agenda for Britain, even as the country faces a growing supply chain crisis made worse by its EU departure. Rank-and-file members of Johnson's Conservative party gather from Sunday for their first in-person annual conference since 2019, after last year's event was forced online by Covid. In a bullish eve-of-conference message to the Tory faithful, Johnson vowed to forge ahead with his post-Covid recovery plan to "build back better" in areas from infrastructure to climate change. "This Conservative government has a track record of delivering on the people's priorities: we 'got Brexit done' and secured a deal with the EU -- keeping our election promise," he said of the Tories' landslide 2019 win at the polls and his Christmas Eve 2020 trade deal with Brussels.

POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO