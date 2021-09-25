CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Stormont election: Ulster Unionists reject idea of electoral 'pact'

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA call by the Democratic Unionist Party leader for unionists to work together to fight the next Stormont election has been rejected by the Ulster Unionists. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said unionism "cannot afford" for Sinn Féin to become the largest party after the next Northern Ireland Assembly poll.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Labour angers unionists with ‘the north of Ireland’ provocation

Labour has angered unionists by allowing Northern Ireland to be described using the republican moniker “the north of Ireland”, in the party’s conference literature. The official guide being handed to delegates at Labour’s annual conference this weekend describes Louise Haigh, Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow Northern Ireland secretary, as “Shadow Secretary of State to the North of Ireland”, in a listing for an event due to be hosted by Sinn Fein in Brighton on Sunday.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Adams
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Jim Allister
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Doug Beattie
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
BBC

DUP's exit threat clouds Stormont's future

You may have missed it but Stormont slipped from view the other week. Ironically it was shrouded in mist at the very moment DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson placed a question mark over its future. By the time he delivered his threat and left the stage, the mist had lifted...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Stormont ministers to consider ending social distancing in shops and theatres

Monday’s Executive agenda will not focus on the hospitality sector. Stormont ministers are to consider ending social distancing restrictions for shops and theatres in Northern Ireland. At a meeting on Monday evening, ministers will focus on the current one-metre requirement for the retail sector, indoor attractions and seated indoor venues.
WORLD
senadoelapr.org

Partition 100 years later: the luck of Ulster trade unionists

The IRISH nationalists were in a strong position at the end of 1910. The Irish parliamentary party held the balance of power in Westminster and agreed to support the Liberal Party in government as long as a new Self-Government Bill Ireland was presented. Also supporting the removal of the House...
EUROPE
BBC

Stormont holds 'gift of life' with organ donor bill

Opt-out organ donation campaigners have said they would be "severely disappointed" if Stormont collapsed before long-awaited laws on the issue are passed. A bill is due to go before MLAs on Monday. Under the proposal, people would automatically become donors unless they specifically said otherwise. But the Democratic Unionist Party...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Election#Stormont#The Ulster Unionists#The Belfast Telegraph#Tuv#Bbc News Ni#Uup
The Independent

Public anger over petrol crisis threatens to overshadow crucial Conservative conference

More than half of Britons think Boris Johnson has done a bad job of ensuring supplies of essentials like petrol and keeping the cost of living down in the wake of Brexit, according to a new poll.The survey, which also found the public giving a thumbs-down to the prime minister’s performance on Brexit and on “levelling up”, comes on the eve of a crucial Conservative conference at which Mr Johnson will attempt to recast the central purpose of his government after two years of crisis management with an optimistic “building back better” slogan.Speaking on the eve of the conference, the...
ECONOMY
abc27 News

Queen Elizabeth reflects on ‘deep’ affection for Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday and reflected on the “deep and abiding affection” she and her late husband, Prince Philip, shared for Scotland. The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, who in Scotland are known […]
U.K.
AFP

British PM Johnson upbeat despite UK's woes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday vowed to press on with his post-Brexit agenda for Britain, even as the country faces a growing supply chain crisis made worse by its EU departure. Rank-and-file members of Johnson's Conservative party gather from Sunday for their first in-person annual conference since 2019, after last year's event was forced online by Covid. In a bullish eve-of-conference message to the Tory faithful, Johnson vowed to forge ahead with his post-Covid recovery plan to "build back better" in areas from infrastructure to climate change. "This Conservative government has a track record of delivering on the people's priorities: we 'got Brexit done' and secured a deal with the EU -- keeping our election promise," he said of the Tories' landslide 2019 win at the polls and his Christmas Eve 2020 trade deal with Brussels.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Inappropriate’ to stop £20 cut to Universal Credit, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has insisted he will not reverse his plans for a £20-a-week cut in welfare for the poorest families, saying he will not “raise taxes to subsidise low pay”.But the prime minister did not rule out tax rises altogether, telling BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show only that “if I can possibly avoid it, I won’t raise taxes again”.There is unease among Conservative MPs arriving in Manchester for the party’s annual conference that Mr Johnson is now presiding over the highest-taxing administration since the Second World War, with the planned cut to Universal Credit and 1.25 per cent hike in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

NI 100: Eithne Coyle, the woman who spied for the IRA

She escaped from prison twice, was arrested multiple times and regularly made headlines by holding up Belfast trains at gunpoint. Eithne Coyle, a leading Irish republican, did things that surprised and even horrified some of her contemporaries a century ago. The Donegal native took part in several attacks during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Conservative conference: Welsh ministers 'prioritise politics'

Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay put "politics and constitutional reform ahead of creating jobs for local people", the Welsh Secretary says. Simon Hart will tell the Conservative Party conference in Manchester the UK government would "deliver on the people's priorities". He said it had spent billions supporting Welsh jobs during...
POLITICS
BBC

Andy Burnham says he's not bidding for the Labour leadership

The Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has told the BBC that he supports the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and he's not going after his job. Speaking to Andrew Marr, he laughed off a photo of him looking unhappy during Sir Keir's speech at the Labour party conference in Brighton.
POLITICS
BBC

Universal Credit: Devolved leaders call to keep £20 top-up

The first ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have called on Boris Johnson to reverse plans to end the universal credit uplift. Chancellor Rishi Sunak plans to stop the extra £20-a-week payment in October. In a letter to the prime minister, the leaders said the cut was happening as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ruling party in ex-Soviet Georgia leads municipal elections

Near-final results from nationwide municipal elections in Soviet ex-republic Georgia show the ruling party well ahead of challengers, but the mayoral contests in the country’s five largest cities likely will need runoffs.The Central Elections Commission said Sunday that the tally from more than 99% of the vote showed the ruling Georgian Dream party with about 47% of the overall vote. The main opposition party United National Movement garnered 31% and array of other parties were in single digits.Georgian Dream this spring signed a European Union-brokered agreement to call an early election for the national parliament if its share of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Boris Johnson: No 'uncontrolled immigration' to solve driver shortage

Boris Johnson has said the "big lever marked uncontrolled immigration" would not be pulled in order to to solve the UK's shortage of skilled drivers. Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the prime minister said some ''controlled'' immigration to address the problem was "entirely sensible".
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy