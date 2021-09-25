1 killed in west Wichita house fire

One person has died after a house fire early Saturday morning. Before 5:30 a.m., fire crews rushed to a home in the 900 block of North Country Acres – northwest of Central and Ridge in Wichita. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the front of the house. During a search, crews found a person who was hurt. The firefighters pulled the person from the fire and tried to resuscitate them, but the person died, said Wichita Fire investigator Matthew Kerschen.