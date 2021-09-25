CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

A witness said the Taliban hung a body from a crane in a city square in western Afghanistan: report

By Connor Perrett
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hP9s2_0c7tcrGz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyfTc_0c7tcrGz00
People look up at a dead body hanged by the Taliban from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, on Saturday, September 29, 2021.

AP Photo

  • The Taliban on Saturday hung a dead body from a crane in the town square in the western Afghanistan city of Herat, the Associated Press reported.
  • Four bodies were displayed in the main square while three others were displayed elsewhere in the city, a witness told the AP.
  • The Taliban said the four people displayed in the town square were killed by police because they participated in a kidnapping.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The Taliban on Saturday hung a dead body from a crane in the city square in the western Afghanistan city of Herat, a witness to the event told the Associated Press .

According to the report, Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who owns a pharmacy in the square, said the Taliban brought four bodies to the main square while three others were displayed elsewhere in the city.

Seddiqi told the AP that the Taliban said the four people displayed in the town square had participated in a kidnapping and were killed by police, according to the report.

According to the AP, a Taliban-appointed police chief said the four men were killed in crossfire when a father and son were abducted by the kidnappers. A civilian and Taliban fighter were wounded while the four kidnappers were killed in the exchange of gunfire, the police chief Ziaulhaq Jalali said, according to the AP.

Taliban co-founder Mullah Nooruddin Turabi previously told the Associated Press that it planned to once again carry out executions and amputations of hands as punishment, according to the report, an indication the group plans to resume the harsh tactics it employed when it previously ruled in Afghanistan despite its earlier claims it planned to rule more moderately .

"Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments," Turabi told the AP earlier this week. "No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran."

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, seizing city after city with little push back from the Afghanistan military . It took the country's capital city on August 15 as the country's president fled Afghanistan and the US military underwent a rapid withdrawal from the country after a two-decade occupation .

The Taliban had been booted from control in Afghanistan in 2001 when the US entered the country.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kidnapping#Capital City#Us Military#Ap#The Associated Press
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Taliban soldiers accused of killing and mutilating 8-month pregnant policewoman

Taliban soldiers allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant policewoman in the city of Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan. While the hardline group has denied the allegations, a report by BBC News citing three sources said that the Taliban beat and shot the woman, identified as Banu Negar, in front of her husband and children on Saturday.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

243K+
Followers
17K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy