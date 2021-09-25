LSU vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds
Almost exactly a full year to the day after Mississippi State stunned LSU, then the defending national champion, on the road, these two teams are set to meet again Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi. This time around, however, the Tigers already have a loss on their ledger and hope a revenge game vs. the Bulldogs can be a springboard back to national relevance.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0