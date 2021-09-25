Stafford Education Foundation announces historic mural grant project in partnership with the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center. The Stafford Education Foundation (SEF) is excited to announce a partnership with the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center designed to celebrate and build community awareness of local history in Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS). The collaborative partnership, formed in March 2021, brought together board members of SEF, members of the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center, SCPS administrators, and leadership from SCPS’s Office of Equity and Accountability and Learning and Organizational Development Departments. The competitive historic mural grant program has provided more than $40,000 to fund mural projects that highlight Stafford County’s rich history.