Watt (groin) will not return to Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Watt suffered the groin injury early in Sunday's contest, and he has now been ruled out for the remainder of the game. The 2020 sack leader started off his season with two sacks and a fumble recovery in Week 1, but he may be forced to miss an extended period of time. Melvin Ingram is expected to see an increased workload while Watt is sidelined.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO