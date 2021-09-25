CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United beaten by antics of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

By Simon Borg
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be forgetting the name of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Neither will Manchester United fans. In the latest instance of master gamesmanship by the Argentine, who pushes the limits of sportsmanship, "Dibu" Martinez was once again playing mind games on a penalty kick. It paid off for him and his team after Aston Villa shocked Manchester United in a 1-0 road win.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is better than his dad was at same age, claims Manchester United star’s mother

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has claimed that the Manchester United striker’s son Cristiano Jr is “even better” than his dad was at the same age.Dolores Aveiro has high hopes for her grandson, Cristiano Jr, and believes having the top scorer in men’s international football history for a father will only help him develop.Aveiro also hopes that one of the two will one day play for Sporting Lisbon, where her son began his career before leaving for his first spell at Old Trafford.“[Cristiano] Ronaldo has to come back here [to Sporting], for me he’d be here,” Aveiro told the ADN de Leao...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Manchester United v Aston Villa: match preview

After losses to Young Boys in the Champions League and West Ham in the Carabao Cup and, considering Manchester United’s star-laden squad, Ole Gunnar Solskjær could use a win, in a game brought forward from 3pm because of a Courteeners concert at the other Old Trafford. Aston Villa, who handed Everton a 3-0 defeat in their last league outing, should arrive confident, though the last time they won here was December 2009. Jamie Jackson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Fernandes the hero and villain for Manchester United against Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes has rightly taken criticism for his shocking penalty miss that cost Manchester United a point against Aston Villa. The 27-year-old Portuguese, who before had scored 21 from his 22 penalties taken for United, blazed his injury-time spot-kick into row Z of the Stretford End. The point lost would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Federico González
Shropshire Star

Manchester United v Aston Villa: Scene of a nightmare run for the Villans

For the home contingent, Old Trafford is known as the Theatre of Dreams – but for Villa, it has long been the theatre of recurring nightmares. The Red Devils have bedevilled Villa for many a year, home and away, with Villa’s solitary victory against United this millennium coming at Old Trafford, courtesy of a Gabby Agbonlahor header, back in December 2009.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Will the solid start continue?

Manchester United have made their best start to a Premier League since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson after picking up an impressive 13 points from just five games – but the marathon has only just begun. Saturday's encounter will be great test for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with Aston...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentine#The Red Devils#Nbc Sports Soccer#Old Trafford
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa - Bringing Down the Hause!

How did the lads cope with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes yesterday?. How crucial were the wing-backs on Saturday and to Villa’s season thus far?. Squad depth - how important has a quality squad been in dealing with Villa’s hectic start to the season and is Kortney Hause the perfect example of that?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo benching defended after Man Utd draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he made the "correct decision" to drop Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench despite seeing Manchester United held to a 1-1 draw by Everton. Ronaldo had scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but started as a substitute on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: ‘We have to learn from our mistakes’ – Bruno Fernandes unhappy with performances

Bruno Fernandes says “many, many things” have to be done better after all too familiar mistakes cost Manchester United potentially key Premier League points against Everton Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are four points better off than the same stage last season but they have stumbled into the international break.United won four of their first five Premier League matches but last weekend’s shock 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa was followed by Saturday’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.Fernandes knows they need to buck up their ideas if they are going to win a first trophy since 2017 and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy