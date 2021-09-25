Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United beaten by antics of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez
Safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be forgetting the name of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Neither will Manchester United fans. In the latest instance of master gamesmanship by the Argentine, who pushes the limits of sportsmanship, "Dibu" Martinez was once again playing mind games on a penalty kick. It paid off for him and his team after Aston Villa shocked Manchester United in a 1-0 road win.www.sportingnews.com
