NAI Summit’s Mark Magasich Represents Landlord in ±5,000 SF Sublease
Mark Magasich of NAI Summit recently represented the landlord in a 5,182 square foot sublease transaction at TekPark, 9999 Hamilton Boulevard, Breinigsville, PA. TekPark is an innovative technology campus with 9 buildings on 137 acres. It consists of ±800,000 square feet of Class A office, lab, and manufacturing space. The subleased office space, with its high-end finishes and private kitchen, is now home to Forward Thinking Technology Solutions, an IT service provider offering “innovative technology solutions to maximize workforce productivity and simplify work processes” as stated on their website.www.thevalleyledger.com
