Sabah: EMCO in Kampung Bambangan to start Monday — MKN

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Sept 25): The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be implemented in Kampung Bambangan, Telupid in Sabah from Sept 27 until Oct 10, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad. He said the decision was made after examining the Health Ministry’s presentation on the risk...

#Kuala Lumpur#Sabah Emco#National Security Council#The Health Ministry
