CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump 'Succeeded' Where Russia Failed With Attacks on Election Integrity, Says Ex-GOP Arizona AG

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They hoped for a U.S. that "no longer had confidence in our democratic institutions," Grant Wood said in response to the Arizona election audit.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 45

TeeCeeBee Clean
7d ago

Trump tried to sell his lies and only the inbred maga cult bought it. Can't wait for him to jump off a cliff and watch them all follow

Reply(1)
22
earle felkins Elfy6842
7d ago

that's right, those who believed Trump won should now get their heads out of Trump's rump and really start thinking for themselves. it's common sense people.

Reply(1)
15
Robert Bruce
7d ago

apparently trump lost Arizona by an additional 260 votes, this audit was done by a partisan trump group.....

Reply
31
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Wood
Person
Kelli Ward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Barr
Person
Doug Ducey
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Russia#Arizona Senate#State Elections#Arizona Ag#Democrat#Gop#Cyber Ninjas#Republicans#Americans#Ex Republican#Msnbc
AFP

Fears of 'election subversion' as Trump flirts with 2024 White House bid

The US presidential election of 2000 hinged on a few votes in Florida and was ultimately decided in the Supreme Court. The 2020 White House contest gave birth to the "Big Lie" and saw supporters of the losing candidate storm the US Capitol. Just wait and see what 2024 has in store. Donald Trump, the first president in US history to refuse to accept the outcome of an election, is flirting with another White House run in what could be a make-or-break moment for American democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cltampa.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis says migrants ‘will stop even coming’ if Biden reinstitutes Trump border policies

Gov. Ron DeSantis says President Joe Biden‘s border enforcement policies have created the “crisis” at the nation’s southern border. On Tuesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over the enforcement of immigration laws. DeSantis, meanwhile, issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from assisting in the illegal resettling of undocumented border crossers.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
586K+
Followers
62K+
Post
630M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy