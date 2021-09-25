CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Buy Black Business Spotlight

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePan-African Connection Bookstore, Art Gallery and Resource Center was established to fill a void almost 30 years ago: to bring a real high-quality Rare Bookstore to the Dallas area. If you want authentic goods from the Motherland, Pan-African Connection is the place to come because there’s no duping going on at Pan African Connection where the owners believe that by offering the best of the best in even the simplest products, they can make a big difference in the lives of customers. And there’s more: drumming classes, Ubuntu Markets, guest speakers, food giveaways, workshops, book signings and more! Located at 4466 South Marsalis Avenue, Dallas: Akwete, along with Adjoa, Bambata and Sekou Tyehimba are there to serve you; keeping with the rich tradition of co-founder Bandele!

texasmetronews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Business
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
NBC News

U.S. accuses China of 'provocative' activity after warplanes enter Taiwan's defense zone

The United States accused China of "provocative military activity," on Sunday after it flew dozens of military planes into Taiwan's airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted that 16 fighter jets had entered it's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. This came after it said that 39 military aircraft — 20 during the day and 19 more at night — had encroached its airspace on Saturday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Business#Art Museum#Rare Bookstore#Motherland#Pan African Connection#Ubuntu Markets#Akwete#Adjoa
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy