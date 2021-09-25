CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Buccaneers Free Up Cap Space by Restructuring Ali Marpet's Contract

By Evan Winter
AllBucs
AllBucs
 7 days ago

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have restructured Ali Marpet's contract, creating around $4 million in cap space for 2021.

It's the second time in the past year that Marpet has been willing to restructure his deal. Per Spotrac, Marpet converted $5.5 million of his salary into a bonus, which helped the Bucs clear $4.125 million in cap space last October. Marpet originally signed a five-year, $54.125 million contract extension with the Bucs back in 2018.

Per Yates, $5 million of Marpet's salary will be converted into a guaranteed roster bonus. The Bucs also added two void years to his deal -something that's become the norm recently- which helps open up the $4 million. As a result, Marpet's cap charge increases by $1 million per year over the next four years.

Per Over The Cap, the Bucs were dead-last in cap space before the restructure. Spotrac has them at No. 31. The key with both websites is both have the Bucs over the cap by a certain amount.

That's not a good situation to be in and prohibits the Bucs from making any necessary, substantial roster moves, hence the decision to get this done.

The obvious connection with all of this is the recent reports -and the Bruce Arians confirmation- surrounding the Bucs and cornerback Richard Sherman. The All-Pro corner will likely require more than $4 million in salary, but the Bucs can tack on void years in order to help offset the increase in salary.

It'll be interesting to see if this is just a move to get back under the cap and have some roster flexibility or if it's the catalyst in making a move like signing Sherman.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Richard Sherman Announces He's Signing Contract with Buccaneers After Visit

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman announced Wednesday that he is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Sherman made it official during the first episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast:. Sherman and the Bucs agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.25 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
CBS Boston

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruce Arians#Espn#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Twitter#Facebook
AllBucs

Buccaneers Stock Report: Who's Up and Who's Down After Week 2?

We're starting this series a week later than we should have, but alas. Introducing the Buccaneers weekly stock report, which will identify Bucs players, coaches, and all-around factors that are proving themselves as vital to the team's success, as well as ones that are trending in the other direction. Tampa...
NFL
NFL

NFL Mental Health & Wellness Series – Ali Marpet

ItTakesAllOfUs to destigmatize seeking help for mental health struggles. Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet maintains a support system around him to protect his mental wellbeing. If you or a loved one need help, call 800-273-TALK or visit MHANational.org.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
Boston

Rob Gronkowski will reportedly miss Sunday’s Buccaneers-Patriots game

He has a lingering rib injury. Rob Gronkowski will not play Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported Saturday afternoon that the Buccaneers’ tight end is not making the trip to New England due to a rib injury. He later elaborated on that report, noting that Gronkowski suffered multiple...
NFL
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers at Rams: Initial injury report

The big story of Wednesday coming out of the Advent Health Training Facility is that Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving his availability for the game in Los Angeles very much in question. As it stands now, it looks very unlikely that Brown can make the trip.
NFL
Las Cruces Sun-News

Report: Buccaneers among teams with interest in free agent cornerback Richard Sherman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a loss to their secondary when starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting dislocated his elbow in their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and they may be targeting a big-name replacement. The defending Super Bowl champs are among multiple teams that have reached out to veteran...
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
129
Followers
396
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy