Thank You From the Frausto Family

This letter is written to remind residents of Atascosa County what an honor it is to be blessed with a local newspaper that genuinely cares about their communities. In the past year and a half of COVID, struggling businesses, and people in need, etc., the Pleasanton Express, with owner Noel Wilkerson Holmes and her staff, have put their whole heart and soul into keeping us informed and enlightened about our communities regardless of the profitability and cost it takes to keep a newspaper running. Noel has engaged herself and her staff in every agency that can offer help whether it was COVID testing sites, vaccine sites, agencies that can help people with utilities, rent who have lost their jobs due to layoffs and closings, plus all the events and school functions etc. This takes a lot of time, energy and a great big heart. Thank you to each one of you who is connected in any capacity with the newspaper. It takes a lot of hard work and we want you to know it has not gone unnoticed. Thank you, Pleasanton Express, from the bottom of our hearts for caring so much about our community.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO