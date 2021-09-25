CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank You From the Frausto Family

colemantoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frausto family would like to give out sincere thanks to all those who sent texts, messages, phone calls and food. Your kind words mean a lot to us during this time of our loss of our of our beloved mother, Modesta. Thank you all ❤️

Enumclaw Courier Herald

Thank you for caring about Philip

I would like to thank all my family and friends for the flowers, cards and prayers in the loss of my husband Philip. I also would like to give special thanks to Steven and Cori Osborn, Bruce and Lois Osborn and very special friends Scott and Ava Hubbard who I had to call in the middle of the night to pick Philip up off the floor many times.
SOCIETY
Great Bend Tribune

Thank you for supporting blood drives

Every two seconds someone will need blood. That is why supporting blood drives through the American Red Cross is vital – all year long. We just about made our goal with 89 pints, which is one less than we needed. We need more blood donors constantly because some of our regular donors may be unable to donate and the need is constant.
GREAT BEND, KS
Bemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you from the DAV

In spite of the upheaval during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our organization made adjustments so we could continue the work of helping the military veteran population in northern Minnesota. Chapter 7 of the Disabled American Veterans has a large service area and the needs of our...
BEMIDJI, MN
mesatbirdsports.com

Thank You to our Sponsors

The Mesa CC athletic department would like to thank the following sponsors for supporting this year's Mesa Basketball Benefit. AZLEOS and their "Hooping it up with Kid's" program. The Buffalo Spot. Realty One Group. Alpha Graphics. Don't forget to attend the game tonight. Doors open at 6 PM and tipoff...
ADVOCACY
Newnan Times-Herald

… and I thank you

Growing up, I was taught the value of the thank you note. As soon as my handwriting was legible, I was writing notes to every friend or relative who bestowed a gift upon me. Sure, there was some griping and whining, along with second and third drafts, but they got done and those lessons stuck.
NEWNAN, GA
newspressnow.com

Thank you from Greg and Helen Carrel

A big thank you to our daughters and their families, Julie, Brandon, Walter and Brooks Cobb, and Kate, Ted, Ben and Claire Place, for hosting a special time for our family, and to family and friends for helping us celebrate our 50th anniversary with cards, calls, texts, notes on social media and personal greetings.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘He is broken and breaking,’ the doctors said. ‘No hope. Always fatal.’: Newborn with Brittle Bone Disease diagnosis defies the odds to become family’s ‘fighter’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Disclaimer: This story may be triggering to parents of medically complex children. “September 12, 2018, mid-day, the world stopped for our family. News that knocked the breath...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Natchez Democrat

Thank you for the warm welcome

We arrived in your beautiful town in early July and immediately fell in love with you. Not a day went by that our affinity for you didn’t grow exponentially. You treated us with kindness, patience, respect, and acceptance. You put food in our mouths, roofs over our heads, and your community surrounded us with love and support that felt like the warm embrace from our loved ones that we don’t get to see for many weeks/months while we are creating a film.
NATCHEZ, MS
femalefirst.co.uk

US woman charged for 'brief emotion' during medical exam

A woman in the United States was billed for showing 'brief emotion' during a routine medical examination. A woman in the US was charged for showing 'brief emotion' during her medical examination. The lady, named only as Midge, went to the doctors for a routine exam and saw the words...
HEALTH
Fremont Tribune

Letter: Thank you for the assistance

I want to thank the individuals who helped me after I had fallen at the Fremont Theaters at the Wednesday (Sept. 22) matinee. I would had not been able to get up on my own. I did not get any names but I appreciated the assistance. Once again, thank you.
FREMONT, NE
Islands Sounder

Thank you for the jazz festival | Letter

What is the recipe for having a successful jazz festival on Orcas? Make sure that you have people that are willing to pitch in, with plenty of savvy in how to get the job done. I would start with the Orcas Center staff, Dimitri, Jake, Bethany, Nicole, Marcia and Russ....
MUSIC
freestonecountytimesonline.com

A ‘Thank You’ to Community for Love and Support

Our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks to family members, friends, as well as our Fairfield and Freestone County community for the generous outpouring of kindness and sympathy: food, flowers, donations, cards, visits and kind words spoken to our family regarding the recent passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle, Randall Lee Johnson.
FAIRFIELD, TX
Pleasanton Express

Thank you, Pleasanton Express

This letter is written to remind residents of Atascosa County what an honor it is to be blessed with a local newspaper that genuinely cares about their communities. In the past year and a half of COVID, struggling businesses, and people in need, etc., the Pleasanton Express, with owner Noel Wilkerson Holmes and her staff, have put their whole heart and soul into keeping us informed and enlightened about our communities regardless of the profitability and cost it takes to keep a newspaper running. Noel has engaged herself and her staff in every agency that can offer help whether it was COVID testing sites, vaccine sites, agencies that can help people with utilities, rent who have lost their jobs due to layoffs and closings, plus all the events and school functions etc. This takes a lot of time, energy and a great big heart. Thank you to each one of you who is connected in any capacity with the newspaper. It takes a lot of hard work and we want you to know it has not gone unnoticed. Thank you, Pleasanton Express, from the bottom of our hearts for caring so much about our community.
PLEASANTON, TX

