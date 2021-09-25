CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricciardo escapes grid penalty for impeding Stroll

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Ricciardo will start the Russian Grand Prix from fifth on the grid after avoiding a grid penalty for impeding Lance Stroll during qualifying. The McLaren driver got in Stroll’s way on the approach to Turn 2 in Q1, with both drivers going on to advance and the stewards opting to investigate the incident after the session. It transpired that Ricciardo was on a slow lap and had been told to move over for teammate Lando Norris, with McLaren assuming Stroll — who had just completed a lap — would also be backing off, but the Aston Martin driver continued pushing.

racer.com

