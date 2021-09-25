Ricciardo escapes grid penalty for impeding Stroll

Lando Norris was let off with a reprimand for crossing the line at the pit entry late in the Russian Grand Prix, despite breaking a regulation. The race leader had tried to make it to the end on slick tires as rain started falling late in the race, but a heavier shower soaked the track and he lost three minutes crawling back to the pits. When he got to the pit entry, Norris — who had been off multiple times on that lap — slid wide back onto the circuit, and then re-crossed the pit entry line at a place where he was not permitted to do so.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO