CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Midstate experts teach how to respond to active shooter

By Carley Gordon
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- In the immediate aftermath of the Kroger shooting, the Collierville Police Chief talked about what saved lives.

"It was very obvious that the employees, and even the customers, knew what to do, and it was: run, hide, fight," Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said.

Law enforcement has released the name of suspect from the deadly mass shooting at Collierville Kroger on Thursday afternoon.

News4 decided to talk to experts about exactly how to do that.

Bob Allen is the director of training at the Royal Range in Nashville. Allen said, if an active shooter walks in, you need to run away from the shooter and, if at all possible, get outside.

"If we run out the door and get out there in the wood line, he isn't going to hunt us down out there. He's looking to trap us in a corner," said Allen.

Next, you should hide and be strategic about it. Then, you can find a way to barricade yourself in and the shooter out.

"If they can't kick it in or turn the door and open it, they move on down the hall," Allen said.

The easiest door to barricade is an "open-in" door that opens into the room and not out. Finally, your last resort is to fight. But, Allen said, don't go for the shooter, but go for their weapon.

"Is that nerve-wracking? Yeah, but it's better than him pulling the gun on you and shooting a whole bunch of you too," Allen said.

Some classes focus specifically on training for active shooter situations. For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Taliban: ISIS-K cell destroyed after mosque bombing

The Taliban say they have destroyed an ISIS-K cell responsible for a deadly bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group carried out a counter attack on the cell late Sunday, according to Reuters. "The ISIS base...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Former top diplomat Fumio Kishida elected Japan's prime minister

Tokyo — Fumio Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Active Shooter#Wsmv#Kroger#The Royal Range
CNN

CNN

666K+
Followers
103K+
Post
549M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy