DETROIT – Several businesses in Detroit have murals painted on them thanks to donations from the Rocket Community Fund. It took artist Tony Whlgn just three days to finish a mural on the side of Louisiana Creole Gumbo in Detroit. The mural is just one of many that have been painted on the side of small businesses in Detroit as part of the Rocket Community Fund’s Small Business Mural Project.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO