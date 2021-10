BYU has already ended a winless drought against one of their foes this season and they'll look to do it again this Saturday night. The Bulls of South Florida are undefeated against the Cougars with a win from their only match-up from back in 2019. Things are looking quite a bit different with USF as former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott replacing former head coach Charlie Strong. While things will look different for the Cougars as well, they'll be looking to Jaren Hall or Baylor Romney to get the win. Both quarterbacks got snaps against the Bulls in 2019 and have unfinished business after coming home with a loss.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO