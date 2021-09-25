Bevy of butterflies brightens summer's end
Faced with the prospect of penning a rather dreary column about the disturbing scarcity of southbound songbirds migrating through the region this past month or so, I struggled to find a cheerier subject for my efforts — until the numbers of local butterflies seemed to explode practically overnight. Suddenly there were brightly-colored, billowing clouds of the creatures in gardens, natural landscapes, and open spaces, and I could latch onto that welcome and profoundly-appreciated sliver of optimism.
