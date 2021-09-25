CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Fernandes misses late penalty as United loses 1-0 to Villa

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England -- Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty as teammate Cristiano Ronaldo looked on in Manchester United's 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Villa defender Kortney Hause was the hero for the visitors after he flicked a header past goalkeeper David De Gea...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Fernandes the hero and villain for Manchester United against Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes has rightly taken criticism for his shocking penalty miss that cost Manchester United a point against Aston Villa. The 27-year-old Portuguese, who before had scored 21 from his 22 penalties taken for United, blazed his injury-time spot-kick into row Z of the Stretford End. The point lost would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Emiliano Martinez dared Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to take penalty that Bruno Fernandes missed earlier than dancing in delight

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez DARED Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo to face him from the penalty spot earlier than Bruno Fernandes’ shock miss. The Argentine, signed from Arsenal in 2020, was the calmest man in Outdated Trafford and is in such good type he needed to tackle the 36-year-old famous person in a one-on-one battle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Matty Cash
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kortney Hause
Person
Paul Pogba
The Independent

Manchester United: I’d have backed Bruno Fernandes with my mortgage, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on penalty miss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United’s penalty-taker after the playmaker’s rare miss helped Aston Villato victory at Old Trafford.Defender Kortney Hause gave Villa the lead in the 88th minute with a near-post header only to handle the ball moments later, giving United the chance to salvage a point.But Fernandes, who had scored 21 of his previous 22 penalties for United, sent the ball high over the bar as Cristiano Ronaldo looked on.Villa held on for a 1-0 victory, handing United their second loss of the week at Old Trafford – after a Carabao Cup defeat by West...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa: Reds undone late at home

Manchester United were defeated in frustrating fashion at Old Trafford by Aston Villa by a 0-1 score. Though they had their opportunities in the match, there was little composure on the day throughout the squad, something which Villa were able to capitalize on with a late winner. It is their first loss in the Premier League this season, and a worrying performance that they will need to learn from.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemns Aston Villa players’ behaviour before penalty miss

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aired his grievances with the behaviour of some Aston Villa players after they delayed Bruno Fernandes from taking his stoppage time penalty.The Portuguese midfielder blazed his spot kick over the crossbar as Aston Villa stunned Old Trafford to leave with a 1-0 victory thanks to an 88th minute from Kortney Hause.But prior to Fernandes’ penalty, which had been given for a handball by goalscorer Hause, a number of Villa players crowded around the Manchester United man in an attempt to put him off.Villa keeper Emi Martinez also played his own mind games by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Gunnar#Definitely Var#The Premier League Season#Spanish
Reuters

Atletico miss penalty in 0-0 draw with Palmeiras

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Defending champions Palmeiras drew the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final 0-0 at home to Atletico Mineiro on Tuesday but were lucky to avoid defeat as the visitors missed a penalty. Atletico, the runaway leaders of the Brazilian league, missed the best chance...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Report: United 0 Aston Villa 1

And he was joined on the sidelines by captain Maguire, who pulled up with a leg injury in the second period and battled on before being forced to leave the field just after the hour mark. United are next in action at home to Villarreal in the Champions League on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa - Bringing Down the Hause!

How did the lads cope with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes yesterday?. How crucial were the wing-backs on Saturday and to Villa’s season thus far?. Squad depth - how important has a quality squad been in dealing with Villa’s hectic start to the season and is Kortney Hause the perfect example of that?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea will aim to get back to winning ways under Thomas Tuchel when they host Southampton this afternoon in the Premier League. The European champions are coming off two disappointing performances in the 1-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday and 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. Southampton, meanwhile, are yet to win a match in the Premier League this season but have performed strongly against the top sides in the division and have picked up a point against Man City, Man United and West Ham each. Chelsea are winless in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mad Max: Late penalty save sinks FC Dallas, preserves 1-0 win for Caps

It was more of an adventure than the Caps (or their fans) wanted, but Vancouver earned a 1-0 win over FC Dallas at BC Place Saturday on the back of a vital Max Crepeau penalty save in stoppage time. The late penalty, given after Patrick Metcalfe pulled at Jader Obrian...
MLS
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal will want to build on their stunning 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League when they face Brighton on Saturday.The Gunners had a disappointing start to the season, bottom of the table before the international break, but they have climbed to 10th with three wins on the bounce.Mikel Arteta’s side completely dominated Spurs in their last league outing and the manager was impressed with the result. He said post-match: “It doesn’t get much better than the atmosphere we saw here today. It was one of the nicest feelings I had, certainly in this stadium.“It was a big...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
119K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy