Apple’s TV+ streaming service reportedly has less than 20 million subscribers

Cover picture for the articleApple hasn’t published official subscriber numbers for its TV+ streaming service since it launched in 2019, but it may be smaller than analysts previously estimated. According to CNBC, the tech giant told the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees that TV+ has fewer than 20 million subscribers in the US and Canada. A few months ago, Statista published an estimate that puts the service’s subscriber number to 40 million by the end of 2020 in the US alone.

Apple is reportedly on track to release its new MacBook Pro this fall

Apple has already updated the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch for the holiday season, but we’re still waiting on an update to the Mac lineup. There have been plenty of rumors about a totally redesigned MacBook Pro coming out this fall, and the reliable Mark Gurman at Bloomberg reported in his Power On newsletter that an M1X-powered MacBook Pro will arrive “in the next month.” Apple has typically held Mac-focused events in October or early November; the first M1-based Macs were announced in early November of last year.
Decade after Jobs' death, has Apple traded magic for profit?

Ten years after Apple founder Steve Jobs' death, the firm has grown into a colossus of devices and services that is the world's most valuable company, but the tech legend's diehard fans lament its lost aura of revolution. "Apple doesn't innovate anymore" or "Steve Jobs is turning in his grave" are the type of disillusioned tweets that pop up especially during product launches led by Tim Cook, who took Apple's reins in August 2011. On the surface, Jobs -- who died October 5, 2011 after a battle with pancreatic cancer -- left the company DNA imbued with his demanding intensity. At every launch, Cook delivers the same hyperbolic turns of phrase that Jobs once did to unveil even incremental changes to the cameras or chips in its range of phones, tablets and other devices.
Netflix Sued by Internet Provider After Too Many People Watch ‘Squid Game’

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.
Apple’s excellent AirPods Max are $80 off at Woot right now

There’s no way around it: the AirPods Max aren’t cheap. For the money, however, Apple’s plush headphones offer a commendable set of features, including superb effective noise cancellation, terrific sound quality, and foolproof controls that are designed to make even the smallest adjustments that much easier to carry out. They also work with Apple’s spatial audio feature, which helps create a surround effect and adds another level of immersion when watching content via Netflix, Disney Plus, and other supported streaming platforms.
NBCU and YouTube TV Clinch New Agreement, No Price Increase for Streaming Service

YouTube TV customers will continue to get NBCUniversal’s suite of cable channels and local NBC stations after Google and NBCU announced an official agreement Saturday. YouTube TV said the price of the internet-television package will remain the same. In reaching the carriage renewal, NBCU dropped its ask that YouTube TV bundle Peacock Premium with the streaming service. YouTube TV said in a statement Saturday, “We’re thrilled to share that we have now reached an agreement with NBCUniversal. You’ll continue to have access to 85+ channels, including all NBCU channels, their Regional Sports Networks, and your local NBC station, with no change to...
Black Friday TV deals 2021: When does the sale start and what deals can we expect?

Black Friday is the heavyweight champion of annual shopping events, looming over all others like some kind of Godzilla made of discounts. The sales blowout begins on 26 November and sees prices slashed on everything from technology and beauty products to toys, home appliances and clothing.It might still be a while off, but Black Friday deals start early and, unlike Amazon Prime Day, the sales event isn’t exclusive to one retailer. Everybody gets involved, including Amazon, but also a wide selection of UK stores such as Boots, Very, Argos and Currys.Originally a one-day sale, recent years have seen Black Friday...
Netflix’s ‘Clickbait’ Easily Tops Nielsen’s Streaming Rankings for the Second Straight Week

“Clickbait” is going strong — and we’re not just talking about the sponsored stories below this article. For the second week in a row, Netflix’s “Clickbait” drama series was the most-viewed original streaming television show of the week, per Nielsen’s latest report. The series was viewed for 1,460 million minutes from August 30 to September 5, garnering more than thrice the views of Netflix’s “Money Heist,” which was the second most-viewed title of the week, with 452 million minutes viewed. Per Netflix, “Clickbait” focuses on Nick Brewer (Grenier), a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A...
Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 design Apple usually...
Is Amazon Prime Due for Another Price Increase?

Amazon Prime is a $1,000 value to subscribers, according to one analyst. Management added a lot of benefits to the service since it last raised prices. A price hike would have a meaningful effect on Amazon's bottom line. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) now counts over 200 million Prime members around the world....
Apple TV+ Seems To Be Losing The Streaming Wars — And That's A Shame

Well, this is a bummer. Despite dominating in major categories on Emmy night, Apple TV+ appears to be losing the streaming wars by a wide margin. A new report indicates that it's lagging far behind the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu in terms of subscriber numbers.
IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, launches in the U.K.

Amazon has brought its ad-supported free streaming service, IMDb TV, to the U.K, packing both original and licensed content that wasn’t available on Prime Video before. IMDb TV launched in the U.S. a few years ago, and the service only recently received iOS and Android apps. It’s initially going to be available via a carousel in Prime Video, though a standalone app will also be available on Fire TV in the coming weeks. No subscription to Amazon Prime is required.
Apple’s goal for Apple TV+

Brandon Katz of The Observer has a good overview of Apple TV’s current subscriber base, how Apple’s strategy of focusing on building a high-quality catalog of originals is going, and why its metrics for success might not match those of its competitors:. Estimates from industry analyst Entertainment Strategy Guy suggest...
Amazon is having a SECRET SALE on Apple products today

If you’re on the lookout for Apple deals, today’s your lucky day because Amazon is apparently having a flash sale on different kinds of Apple products, including AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, and MacBook deals. You shouldn’t miss this opportunity to enjoy discounts when purchasing an Apple device, as there’s no telling when these offers will become available again after they’re gone.
At $89, Anker’s Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle with Android TV has remote appeal

Anker’s Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle has finally made it on to Amazon sporting a hefty price tag and regular Android TV. Somehow, a brand that is known for offering value-for-money has decided to switch it up and manufacture an Android TV dongle that at $89 actually costs more than the Chromecast with Google TV.
