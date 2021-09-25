Apple’s TV+ streaming service reportedly has less than 20 million subscribers
Apple hasn’t published official subscriber numbers for its TV+ streaming service since it launched in 2019, but it may be smaller than analysts previously estimated. According to CNBC, the tech giant told the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees that TV+ has fewer than 20 million subscribers in the US and Canada. A few months ago, Statista published an estimate that puts the service’s subscriber number to 40 million by the end of 2020 in the US alone.wmleader.com
