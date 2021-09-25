What to know before Cal plays Washington for 100th time

Records: Cal 1-2 overall, 0-0 in the Pac-12; Washington 1-2, 0-0 Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium, Seattle. Series history: This is the 100th meeting between the programs in a series that began in 1904 with a 6-6 tie. Cal has won three of the past five meetings, including two in a row. The Bears won 20-19 at Seattle in 2019 in a game that was delayed nearly 3 hours by a lightning storm and did not end until 1:23 a.m.