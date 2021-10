When environmental journalist Cynthia Barnett was growing up in Florida, one of her favorite seashells was the lightning whelk, an impressively large spiral with chocolatey stripes that is a common find on Gulf beaches. For years, a specimen she and her husband found at Cedar Key has topped her family’s Christmas tree. But it was not until she began researching her newest book, “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans” (W.W. Norton & Company, 2021), that she understood the full significance of the whelk, which was used by Native Americans of the Gulf Coast for centuries for making food, tools and ceremonial objects, as well as for trading to other indigenous groups throughout the Southeast.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO