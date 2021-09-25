CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Coast Guard intercepts boats with 260 Haitian migrants

By CNN Newsource
news4sanantonio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coast Guard says it intercepted 260 Haitian migrants this week. One group of 77 people was found Friday morning, about 20 miles south of Cuba. Wednesday, another 183 people were found on a 55-foot sail freighter off the coast of Cap du Mole, Haiti. Both groups were returned to...

NPR

Why A Growing Number Of Haitian Migrants Are Headed To The U.S.

Thousands of Haitian migrants who had gathered on the southern border were deported back to their home country last week, even though some of them haven't lived there for a decade. They'd been living in Chile. But increasingly, Haitians in that country are fleeing, in response to a pandemic-battered economy, rising anti-immigrant sentiment, and new government policies.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
#Us Coast Guard#Haitian#The Coast Guard
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
PANAMA, NY
Reuters

Mexico sends 70 Haitian migrants back home by plane

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's government sent 70 Haitian migrants back to Haiti on Wednesday in what it described as a "voluntary return" flight, days after the United States cleared thousands of Haitian migrants from a camp at the Mexican border in Del Rio, Texas. Mexico's interior and...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

On the ground in Haiti as flights carrying migrants arrive

The Biden administration is expelling thousands of Haitians who had gathered in Del Rio, Texas in hopes of entering the U.S. After landing in Port-au-Prince, they are brought to a U.N. processing center. NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff is there speaking to families, including those who say they’ll leave again to seek a better life.Sept. 29, 2021.
DEL RIO, TX
Cuba
ABC13 Houston

Haitian migrants get help from Texas group rallying thousands of donations

This report is a part of "America Strong," an ABC News series highlighting stories of strength and resiliency across the nation. Tired, anxious and awaiting a new place to call home, almost 30,000 migrants were found camping or attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, the Department of Homeland Security reported.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Trump calls US ‘humiliated’ after Afghanistan, Haitian migrants crisis

​Former President ​Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ​”​All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Photos: The Arduous Journey of the Haitian Migrants

Since the country’s devastating earthquake in 2010, which killed more than 200,000 people, tens of thousands of Haitians have fled their crisis-burdened homeland, many traveling to parts of South America. Throughout this year many more have fled, joining previous Haitian expats who have not yet found places to settle—as well as migrants and asylum seekers from many other countries—to make the challenging journey north to the United States border. Individuals and families hoping for new opportunities and a better life have passed through Colombia, entering Panama and traversing Central America. The trip is dangerous, full of obstacles, and covers thousands of miles, some of it through roadless jungle. The arrival of a large group of migrants who recently made it to the U.S. border near Del Rio, Texas, grabbed national headlines, but they have since dispersed—thousands were reportedly released into the United States, more than 4,000 were deported to Haiti, and most of the rest are traveling back into Mexico for the moment. Gathered below are images from recent months of some of the thousands of Haitians (and others) making their perilous trip north.
DEL RIO, TX
New York Post

Thousands of Haitian migrants reportedly heading to US border

As a massive makeshift encampment of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants on the Texas border was just cleared out, thousands more are making their way from South America to the US border, crossing the perilous Darien Gap in Panama, according to new images and the Panamanian government. The Darien Gap is...
IMMIGRATION
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Hundreds of Haitian Migrants Found on Uninhabited Cay in Bahamas

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) on Monday said it is seeking to remove an estimated 400 Haitian nationals from an uninhabited cay in the Ragged Island chain. In a statement, the RBDF said that it had been informed by a fishermen on Sunday that a “suspected Haitian vessel was seen partially submerged off Flamingo cay”.
IMMIGRATION
Miami Herald

Coast Guard stops boat off Dominican Republic with 250 kilos of cocaine

U.S. Coast Guard crews based in Key West stopped a speedboat off the Dominican Republic last week that the agency said was hauling 10 bales of cocaine. The total weight of the drugs was around 250 kilograms with a wholesale value of about $7.5 million, according to a Coast Guard press release issued Monday.
Reuters

Mexico to resume voluntary flights for migrants who want to return to Haiti

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Sunday that it will resume flights to Port-au-Prince starting next week for Haitian migrants who want to return home. The flights from Tapachula in Chiapas and Villahermosa in Tabasco will be offered to “those who voluntarily wish to return to their country,” the Mexican government said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
Broward New Times

Haitian Migrants Are Being Deported From Miami Into "Hell"

Haiti is in a state of political and seismic upheaval, but that hasn't stopped the deportation of hundreds of Haitian migrants back to Haiti from the U.S. Many watched in horror as recent photos showed U.S. Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants on horseback along the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas, as they attempted to enter the U.S. to seek asylum. For immigration activists and former Haitian detainees from Miami, these developments are disturbing but unsurprising.
MIAMI, FL

