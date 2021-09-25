CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Prairie Manhandles Central Lee

By Zach Ulin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings were never in doubt Friday in Donnellson as the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team hit the road in district play and throttled Central Lee on their home field 66-8. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, Mid-Prairie got out to a quick start leading 36-0 after one quarter, enacting the running clock by building a 35 point lead just nine minutes into the game. The Golden Hawks would increase the lead to 52-0 at the half and score twice more after the break to hold a second half advantage of 14-8 as Central Lee broke up the shut out after the contest had already been decided.

