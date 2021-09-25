Mid-Prairie Manhandles Central Lee

A share of the lead in class 2A district six is on the line tonight when the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks visit the Williamsburg Raiders on their Homecoming. The Golden Hawks are 3-2 on the year and 2-0 in district play after throttling Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Central Lee over the last two weeks by a combined 108-8 score. Against the Hawks last week, Mid-Prairie started seven drives on the Hawk side of the field, three inside the 10 yard line, scored touchdowns on their first three plays from scrimmage and enacted the running clock in the first quarter of a 66-8 blowout win. On the year, the Golden Hawks are led by Will Cavanagh at 38 of 54 for 523 yards through the air, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite target is Jack Pennington with 11 catches for 122 yards and a pair of scores. On the ground, Tyler Helmuth has 29 carries for 297 yards and nine touchdowns. Justice Jones leads the Golden Hawk defense with 38 and a half tackles, eight for loss and has an interception and fumble recovery.

WILLIAMSBURG, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO