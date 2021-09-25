Wolves to Compete in SEISC Tournament Finals Today
The Southeast Iowa Super Conference Volleyball Tournament finals are today at Southeastern Community College and one KCII area squad will compete for the league crown. Winfield-Mt. Union advanced to the final eight with a second place showing at Louisa-Muscatine’s preliminary rounds of pool play. They lost to West Burlington, but swept Van Buren and L&M to crack the top two and advance. The Wolves are 14-7 overall and they will open today with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 Burlington Notre Dame (24-6). Other quarterfinal bouts include Mediapolis against West Burlington, Holy Trinity has Central Lee, and Wapello faces New London. A team must win their first match to guarantee two more games.www.kciiradio.com
