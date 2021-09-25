CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves to Compete in SEISC Tournament Finals Today

By Cole Cook
 7 days ago

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference Volleyball Tournament finals are today at Southeastern Community College and one KCII area squad will compete for the league crown. Winfield-Mt. Union advanced to the final eight with a second place showing at Louisa-Muscatine’s preliminary rounds of pool play. They lost to West Burlington, but swept Van Buren and L&M to crack the top two and advance. The Wolves are 14-7 overall and they will open today with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 Burlington Notre Dame (24-6). Other quarterfinal bouts include Mediapolis against West Burlington, Holy Trinity has Central Lee, and Wapello faces New London. A team must win their first match to guarantee two more games.

#Wolves#Volleyball#Kcii#Louisa Muscatine
