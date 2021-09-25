CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Third, Columbus Fourth at SEISC Pool Play

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

New London is where Highland and Columbus were sent for pool play of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference volleyball tournament on Thursday and both KCII area schools fell short of advancing. In the four team pool, Highland placed third going 1-2 on the evening, and Columbus was fourth with a...

