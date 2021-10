Lori Loughlin left When Calls the Heart (WCTH) abruptly in 2019 for her College Admissions Scandal offense. Jailed, she served her sentence behind bars and did community service. Of course, she wasn’t the only famous face involved. Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to cheat her daughter’s way into college. However, Lori took a lot of heat as she paid much more. In the eyes of the law, Lori paid her dues and set off to resume her acting career. How did fans react to the news? Is Twitter spewing tons of cancel culture and boycott messages? Read on to find out.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO