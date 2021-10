For the Dallas Cowboys, this was "The Week That Was.''. The Cowboys followed up a Week 1 loss at Tampa Bay - a game in which All-Pro guard Zack Martin was unavailable due to COVID - by ... moving receiver Michael Gallup to IR, seeing tackle La'el Collins go on suspension, adding defensive end Randy Gregory to the COVID list, sending assistant coach Leon Lett to the hospital for quad surgery, welcoming another ambulance to The Star to cart away swing tackle Ty Nsekhe and enduring surgery for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence's broken foot.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO