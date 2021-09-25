3 people injured after a street racing crash in Mt. Juliet (Mt. Juliet, TN)
3 people injured after a street racing crash in Mt. Juliet (Mt. Juliet, TN)Nationwide Report
On early Saturday morning, a street race that spanned across two counties left three people in the hospital in Mt. Juliet.
Officers were informed that multiple vehicles were speeding over 100 mph a little after midnight.
Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.
3 people injured after a street racing crash in Mt. Juliet
September 25, 2021
Comments / 0