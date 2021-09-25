3 people injured after a street racing crash in Mt. Juliet (Mt. Juliet, TN) Nationwide Report

On early Saturday morning, a street race that spanned across two counties left three people in the hospital in Mt. Juliet.

Officers were informed that multiple vehicles were speeding over 100 mph a little after midnight.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

3 people injured after a street racing crash in Mt. Juliet

September 25, 2021