Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for now, but he and his agent apparently don't want that to remain the case. "This has been an ongoing issue within Philly," ESPN's Jay Williams said on Bart & Hahn. "I talked to Rich Paul, and Rich Paul was the one who told me, 'We want out. We want out. And we'll go to whatever degree we have to go to in order to get out. We want to be anywhere but in Philadelphia.'"

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO