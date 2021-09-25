CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools without mask mandates are more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks, CDC finds

By Li Cohen
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new studies Friday that show enforcing masks in schools helps reduce the spread of COVID-19. One study looked at data from schools in Arizona's Maricopa and Pima Counties after they resumed in-person learning in late July for the 2021-22 academic year. The two counties account for roughly 75% of the state's population.

Comments / 329

InTrumpWeTrust
7d ago

Now just last week there was an article that said schools with mask mandates had a %40 increase of covid cases that overwhelmed the hospitals. This news source, like the others, dont know any better. The CDC changes its minds every other day.

Reply(27)
56
Popeye53
7d ago

Great so tell me how many show no symptoms, how many hospitals, ventilators. How many have died. Stop the scare, more students have died from the flu, and we didn’t require mask then

Reply(15)
33
kathy
7d ago

CDC nobody pays attention to your suggestions ! That’s what happens when you sell your souls you lose!All the lying it’s just mind blowing !

Reply
18
