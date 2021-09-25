CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duson, LA

A three-vehicle accident reported on I-10 West, two Miles West of Duson (Duson, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGW8Q_0c7tIeXa00
A three-vehicle accident reported on I-10 West, two Miles West of Duson (Duson, LA)Nationwide Report

Authorities reported a three-vehicle pile-up on I-10 West, two Miles West of Duson.

As per the initial information, the accident took place on Interstate 10, on the westbound side, approximately two miles west of Duson. The preliminary investigation revealed that three 18-wheelers were involved in the wreck.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A three-vehicle accident reported on I-10 West, two Miles West of Duson

September 25, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Duson, LA
Traffic
City
Duson, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Miles#I 10#La Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Nationwide Report

At least one person hurt after a semi-truck rolls onto its side at Ellensburg roundabout (Ellensburg, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, an accident involving a semi-truck blocked the area of W University Way and W Dolarway Drive, west of Central Washington University. A traffic issue may persist for a while at this roundabout, where a massive semi-truck fell over on its side and blocked the road. Authorities advised the motorists to avoid the west interchange and urged anyone passing through the area to find an alternate route. Traffic crews, medics, police, and Washington State Troopers are currently on the scene to assess the damage, tend to the injured individuals, and direct traffic away.
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Thomas Dodd dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Auburn (Auburn, WA)

On early Wednesday morning, 28-year-old Thomas Dodd, from Maple Valley, was killed following a multi-vehicle wreck in Auburn. As per the initial information, the driver was going down SR 18 near C Street in the eastbound lanes, traveling the wrong way. Just then, the driver struck at least one semi-truck, but two others also got involved. One of the involved vehicles even took the barrier along with it into the westbound lanes.
AUBURN, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy