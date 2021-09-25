A three-vehicle accident reported on I-10 West, two Miles West of Duson (Duson, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities reported a three-vehicle pile-up on I-10 West, two Miles West of Duson.

As per the initial information, the accident took place on Interstate 10, on the westbound side, approximately two miles west of Duson. The preliminary investigation revealed that three 18-wheelers were involved in the wreck.

September 25, 2021