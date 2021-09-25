Greene Co. structure fire destroys house, responders catching rekindles the next day
BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A structure fire in Greene County led to a total loss and fires that continued well into the next day, authorities say. According to Greene County dispatchers a call came in from a property on the 900 block of Roaring Fork Road around 9:39 p.m. Friday, and according to Baileyton VFD Fire Chief Jay Whilen, the home’s roof had collapsed by the time responders arrived at the scene.www.wjhl.com
