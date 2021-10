Netflix’s ‘Jaguar’ is a Spanish action drama based in the 1960s, when hundreds of survivors from Nazi concentration camps migrated to Spain. The show follows one such survivor as she hunts down Nazi sympathizers in her country, only to find out that she’s not alone. Isabel is then pulled into a world of action and espionage, where she becomes an invaluable asset to a group of Nazi hunters with a bigger scheme in mind. The mission is arduous, and the sinister former Nazi at the center of it all is as powerful as ever. The season ends on a somber note, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions. Let’s dive into the ending of ‘Jaguar’ season 1 and see what we know so far. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO