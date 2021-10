Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The market for used clothing is as popular and profitable as ever. According to secondhand retailer ThredUp, pre-owned clothing is on track to supplant fast fashion in sales within the next decade. And if that’s not surprising enough, brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Madewell have introduced storefronts in which they sell their own brands' clothing secondhand, as part of an effort to be held accountable for the textile waste they produce. Used clothing is in and it’s not going away anytime soon.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO