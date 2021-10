Donte DiVincenzo is facing a make-or-break year for a variety of reasons. The Milwaukee Bucks first round pick had another injury that knocked him out long term for the second time in his three-year career. The Bucks also potentially traded for a player who could take his starter spot in Grayson Allen. He also heads into the final year of his rookie contract and will hope to make a payday. There is a lot riding on this year for Donte DiVincenzo as he was voted as the 6th most important player for Milwaukee’s playoff success with 65% of the votes. I am actually surprised he lasted this long to be honest; while the poll was neck and neck between him and Pat Connaughton for 7th, it was a clear consensus choice this time around.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO