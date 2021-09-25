Hertford councilors dismiss town clerk
HERTFORD — The Hertford Town Council have decided by a split vote to terminate the employment of the town clerk, according to a member of the council. According to Councilman Quentin Jackson, the motion to terminate Town Clerk Olga Simpson’s employment with the town passed with Mayor Earnell Brown, Mayor Pro tem Ashley Hodges and Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch voting in favor, and Jackson and Councilman Frank Norman voting against it.www.dailyadvance.com
