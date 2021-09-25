BRENHAM PLANNING AND ZONING TO DISCUSS FOOD TRUCK PARK

The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will continue discussion on a possible food truck park in Brenham at its meeting Monday. The commission will hold a public hearing before potentially taking action on the city-initiated request to set standards related to developing a food truck park. It will also go over the zoning regulations to allow food truck parks by specific use permit in areas zoned for local business mixed use (B-1 zoning district); commercial, research and technology use (B-2); historical central business use (B-3); and neighborhood business use (B-4).