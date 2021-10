I don't claim to be a professional pizza dough maker but this pizza dough recipe is one that I've been using for several years and it makes a fantastic New York style pizza. I am a dedicated student of Viviane Bauquet Farre, at least where pizza dough is concerned, and this is the recipe that she came up with after spending untold hours modifying the amount of flour, water, yeast, etc. to come up with a dough that is about as perfect as you can get. I can't see any reason to re-invent the wheel.

