LSU Football SEC Opening Gameday Preview at Mississippi State

By Glen West
 8 days ago

LSU is just a few hours away from kicking off its conference schedule with Mississippi State. This promises to be a high scoring affair with two very capable offenses going against battered defenses.

While he did make the trip to Starkville, all eyes are on cornerback Derek Stingley who went down with an injury in practice this week and is "very questionable" for today's game. Here are a few interesting notes, stories to read and times of interest ahead of kickoff.

Interesting Notes

Saturday’s contest will mark the conference opener for both teams. Last year, LSU and Mississippi State met in the season-opener with the Bulldogs winning 44-34 in Tiger Stadium.

LSU has won nine of the last 10 games against Mississippi State in Starkville dating back to a 42-0 win in 2001. LSU won the last meeting in Starkville by a 36-13 margin in 2019.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 47-15 in his 5-plus years as head coach of the Tigers.

Of Orgeron’s 47 wins with the Tigers, 35 have come by double-figures, 19 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 with 13 of those coming against Top 10 opponents. Orgeron is 13-4 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

Orgeron is 3-4 all-time against Mississippi State (2-2 at LSU, 1-2 at Ole Miss).

LSU’s offense is averaging 36.7 points and 389.3 total yards per game (87.5 rushing, 303.7 passing).

Defensively, the Tigers are allowing 22.0 points and 298.7 total yards per game (105.7 rushing, 193.0 passing).

LSU leads the nation in sacks with 19 thru 3 games.

In 3 games this year, Max Johnson leads the SEC in passing TDs with 11. He’s the first quarterback in LSU history to throw at least 3 TD passes in his first 5 starts.

Sophomore WR Kayshon Boutte leads the nation in receiving TDs with 6 after catching a TD pass in the win over.

Times of Interest

8:10 a.m. LSU departs hotel for Davis Wade Stadium

8:45 a.m. Gates to Davis Wade Stadium open

9:15 a.m. LSU arrives at Davis Wade Stadium

10:54 a.m. National Anthem

11:02 a.m. Mississippi State the field

11:03 a.m. LSU takes the field

11:04 a.m. Coin toss at midfield

11:07 a.m. Kickoff: LSU at Mississippi State on ESPN

LSUCountry

LSU Offense Melts, Bo Nix Dazzles in 24-19 Loss to Auburn

For the first time in two years, it felt like a Saturday night in Death Valley and LSU's conference home opener with Auburn delivered with some dazzling moments. After jumping out to a 13-0 lead, the LSU offense sputtered and the defense succumbed to a jaw dropping performance from Bo Nix to drop a tightly contested game 24-19 in Death Valley. A 92-yard, 11 play drive in the fourth quarter was the dagger in LSU's heart as the Auburn running backs were able to finally get cooking.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUCountry

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs Auburn

LSU offense is staying on the field on fourth down and Shanahan is called for a snap infraction. LSU's defense has come through huge in this fourth quarter. Two straight three-and-outs. LSU defense coming through with some big stops. Another 3rd-and-10 for Auburn. Jack Bech up to 7 catches for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUCountry

Three LSU Football Players to Watch Against Auburn

This version of LSU-Auburn will once again come down to which team can win in the trenches. The Bayou Bengals and Auburn each have hectic defensive front lines that will try to control the line of scrimmage right out of the gate. For LSU, that means a number of different...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUCountry

NCAA Denies LSU Running Back John Emery's Ineligibility Appeal

LSU running back John Emery's academic appeal has been denied by the NCAA, sources told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. The Tigers' junior running back will remain academically ineligible for the season. This is a disappointing turn for Emery, who was ruled ineligible ahead of the 2021 season because of academic...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUCountry

LSU Offensive Coordinator Jake Peetz Developing Great Relationship With 2023 QB Arch Manning

Newman coach Nelson Stewart doesn't think he's ever seen the amount of recruiting letters quarterback Arch Manning has received in just the last year alone. Half of them are still sitting unopened in Manning's locker room because for the now junior quarterback, that's not what his focus is on. Manning is much more into developing relationships with the various offensive minds leading college programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUCountry

LSU Secondary Steps Up In Tone Setting Win Over Mississippi State

When the LSU coaching staff met Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. before the Tigers matchup with Mississippi State, there was a different fire to cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. The secondary, which took the brunt of the heat last year in the 623 passing yards that the Bulldogs hung on the LSU defense, was ready to get the taste out of its mouth and Raymond was front and center in the intensity ahead of kickoff.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
