Hot Wheels Unleashed Xbox achievements have been revealed

Developer: Milestone | Publisher: Milestone | Genre: Racer | Platform: PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/X/S, Microsoft Windows | Reviewed on: Xbox Series X. Deep within the recesses of so many people’s childhood memories are their experiences building tracks and racing Hot Wheels cars in a basement. Hot Wheels Unleashed does an excellent job of evoking those memories and playing on that nostalgia while offering what can be charitably described as a minimum viable product as opposed to a fully realized game. Despite stunning visuals, above-average racing mechanics, and a plethora of conceptual meat on the bone, as a result of generic feeling components and faithfulness to the source material so extreme that it works to the game’s detriment, Hot Wheels Unleashed provides players with a fun but shallow racing experience that could have been so much more.
