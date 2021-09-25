Hot Wheels Unleashed Xbox achievements have been revealed

I have to begin this review by stating something unexpected. I am more than confident that Forza Horizon 5 will be the best racing game released in 2021. That’s already kinda obvious. Now, the second place was up for grabs up until recently. One would have imagined that this spot would have been taken by WRC 10 or Cruis’n Blast. But I’m here to state what I would have never imagined in my wildest dreams. Hot Wheels Unleashed, a licensed racing game based on Mattel die-cast toys crafted by Milestone, is currently the best racing game released in 2021. If you don’t consider the inevitable juggernaut that is Microsoft’s open world racing series, that is.

