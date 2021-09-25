CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Fan-Made Film, Silent Hill: Road of Guilt, Is an Eerie Trip Back to Konami’s Iconic Lakeside Town

By Dylan Chaundy
Twinfinite
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your static-filled radios and rusty pipes! Yes, Konami’s iconic survival horror masterpiece, Silent Hill 2, celebrated its official 20th anniversary recently, and to coincide with the big date, directors – Leigh Thorne and Ruben Abreu – debuted their fan-made Silent Hill: Road of Guilt film project on YouTube. Go...

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
thexboxhub.com

Looking Back to 2001 and the Emotional Horror of Silent Hill 2

Back in the day, I was (and still remain) a massive fan of survival horror games, despite the toll they take. The dogs coming through the windows in the original Resident Evil still resonate. But it was the other big franchise in those days, Silent Hill, for which we are here today. The first game was a spooky experience, with the radio giving you warning of creatures in the mist, and even with the graphical constraints of the PS1 it was extremely effective at creating a spooky atmosphere. But did the difficult second album surpass the first, what with the new power of the PS2 behind it? Well, prepare for spoilers.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

Fan Short ‘Silent Hill: Road of Guilt’ Premieres Today on YouTube

At long last, Leigh Thorne and Ruben Abreu’s fan film Silent Hill: Road of Guilt will hit YouTube later today, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Silent Hill 2. We’ve been chronicling the production throughout the past year and a bit, and it’s finally here. As Leigh had mentioned before,...
TV & VIDEOS
goombastomp.com

A Descent into Akira Yamaoka’s Silent Hill 2 Soundtrack

Silent Hill 2 is something else. First released in 2002 by Konami (developed by Team Silent) for PlayStation 2 as a follow-up, not sequel, to the original Silent Hill (released in 1999 for PS1), it has since remained a crucial cornerstone in gaming history. For those who embrace it, connect...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Konami#Short Film#Lakeside#Climax Studios#Pyramid Head#Japanese
noobfeed.com

Rumor: Konami Reviving Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Silent Hill, MGS 3 Remake in Development

Konami was once one of the best publishers in gaming, delivering high-acclaimed titles with incredible IPs such as Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and Castlevania. Since the termination of Hideo Kojima, the company has focused more on pachinko machines and mobile releases but according to a report from VGC, Konami is going to revive dormant franchises using outside developers.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Multiple Silent Hill Games Are Reportedly In Development As Konami Looks To Revive Horror Franchise

According to sources at VGC, Konami is looking to resurrected Silent Hill in a big way, with multiple titles in the psychological horror franchise currently in the works. There’s obviously been a lot of chatter about Silent Hill making a comeback over the past year or so, and now, it’s claimed that a number of new entries in the series are in the works at external development studios.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Konami Reportedly Bringing Back Metal Gear, Silent Hill, More - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, Tokyo Game Show is in full swing, and two of of Japan's biggest gaming companies showed us the goods. Well, unless you were looking for anything related to Final Fantasy 16. That's right, Square Enix revealed a new demo for its Final Fantasy 1 remake, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins. Tactical RPG Triangle Strategy got a new story trailer, which is neat. The game looks great and the team's previous game, Octopath Traveler, was a solid throwback RPG with a gorgeous art style. And the director of classic Final Fantasies 6, 9, and 12 is back with a new game called Dungeon Encounters, which is a dungeon exploration RPG. Cool! And Konami (remember them?) might just be giving the fans what they want and making new Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear games. The current rumors involving Metal Gear aren't exactly brand new games but remasters of the older Metal Gear Solid games. However, there also may be a full-on remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in the works. Exciting! We hope this is true, as it's actually a little difficult to play the older MGS games on newer consoles, especially if you're playing on a PS5 (backward compatibility issues and whatnot). How about also giving us new remasters of Peace Walker and Acid? And, if I may be so bold, a remaster of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes? Finally, Bandai Namco gave us a refresh of its company logo. And it's...kind of...okay? It definitely looks like a text bubble in a messaging app. Or a neon sign in front of a 90's-era arcade. And the logo wasn't all that was updated. Bandai Namco also revealed a new slogan for the company, "Fun for All into the Future." Guess that makes sense? What should Bandai Namco's new company slogan be? Put your best ones in the comments! It's your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Silent Hill Games Could Be Announced in 2022

Earlier this year, reports started to emerge suggesting that multiple new Silent Hill games were in development by Konami. While Konami itself was said to not be the studio working on these projects, the iconic Japanese publisher instead was going to partner with various developers around the globe to revitalize the dormant franchise. At this point in time, Konami itself hasn't confirmed these reports to be legitimate, but it sounds as though we could start to hear more about these Silent Hill projects within the coming year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Den of Geek

Kojima Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid Remake Rumors Breathe Life into Konami, Even as eFootball Dies

In the last decade, Japanese publisher Konami has largely moved away from AAA video game publishing in order to focus its development arm on its much more profitable pachinko machines. It’s been an unfortunate pivot for fans of Konami’s games, to say the least, since the publisher happens to be sitting on some of the most highly-regarded gaming franchises of all-time. Among Konami’s biggest properties are Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania, most of which have spent years collecting dust in the publisher’s vaults except for the odd remastered collection or…themed pachinko machine. 2018’s Metal Gear Survive, a massive failure of a cash grab both critically and financially, was the last major AAA game released by Konami not titled Pro Evolution Soccer, which has also been phased out in 2021.
FIFA
Twinfinite

Choo-Choo Charles Is a Newly Announced Horror Game Where You Battle a Creepy Sentient Spider-Train

All aboard, horror and train enthusiasts! Just in time for halloween, US-based indie developer, Two Star Games, has announced its next game, and it’s a helluva elevator pitch. Indeed, Choo-Choo Charles will be a first-person action-horror experience where you have to fend off a spooky sentient spider-train. Yep, don’t worry — you read that right.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Kojima Productions is reported to be working on a new Silent Hill

Yesterday, VGC reported that Konami is planning to revive the Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill IP, with developer Virtuos allegedly working on a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake while Konami itself works on a reimagining of Castlevania. Meanwhile, it’s believed that Konami has two Silent Hill games in development, with one of them presumed to be by Bloober Team while the other is being handled by a “prominent” Japanese developer. There had been no indication of who that prominent Japanese developer might be — until now, as Gematsu reports it is Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions working on a new Silent Hill.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
Twinfinite

Tales of Luminaria Gets New Gameplay Trailer Revealing Lisette Regnier

Bandai Namco released another trailer of the upcoming mobile JRPG Tales of Luminaria. The trailer showcases another of the Federation-aligned characters available in the game, Lisette Regnier. If you’re wondering, she’s the teacher in charge of an elite class at knight school (the one attended by the other characters from the Federation).
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Ghost Shares Eerie New Song “Hunter’s Moon” From New Movie Halloween Kills

Swedish rock band Ghost has released their first new song in over two years. “Hunter’s Moon” is an infectious track that features an explosive chorus and soaring minor-key guitar theatrics. This track is set to appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming film Halloween Kills. Alongside the release of the single, the band shared a sinister cinematic music video that channels pure Halloween magic.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy