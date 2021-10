The latest Compound price analysis shows bullish trend. COMP/USD price has increased up to $330.04 today. Support is strictly adhering to $276.4 level. The Compound price analysis suggests the bulls are trying to take the charge once again after a long period of constant downfall. The past weeks have been quite damaging for the overall coin value, but today signs of improvement can be detected as green candlesticks are emerging. The price has been lifted up to the $330.04 level during the day, which is a great achievement for the bulls. The hourly chart is also indicating a rise in price which means that the upcoming hours will prove profitable for cryptocurrency.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO