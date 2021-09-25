Palmer Jackson’s season off to hot start at Notre Dame

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Palmer Jackson watches his tee shot at the 121st USGA U.S. Amateur on Aug. 10 at Oakmont Country Club.

The Notre Dame golf team began the fall season with two tournaments and Franklin Regional graduate Palmer Jackson has paced the Fighting Irish in both.

The junior finished fourth at the Marquette Intercollegiate by shooting an 11-under par 205 at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisc., on Sept 7. Notre Dame, ranked 20th, finished seventh.

Jackson had rounds of 68, 68 and 69.

A week later, Jackson shot a 6-under par 207 to finish fourth for the second time this fall and help rally to a tie for first place in the Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minn.

The Fighting Irish tied Kansas with 838 strokes.

Jackson had rounds of 70, 69 and 68. It was his third top five finish in his collegiate career and his sixth top 25 finish.

Jackson had a busy summer. He competed in numerous tourmanet including his third United States Golf Association’s Amateur at Oakmont Country Club. He qualified for the Amateur by winning the qualifier at Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown.

He also competed in the Sunnehanna Amateur and the USGA Four-Ball, reaching the semifinals with Notre Dame teammate Davis Chatfield.

Tags: Franklin Regional