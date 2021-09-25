CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021 on 24th September

raleighnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Workreg;has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Workreg;Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

www.raleighnews.net

raleighnews.net

Huge potential for religious tourism in India: Anurag

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): 'Religious tourism' sector in India is extremely wide and there are huge potential and scope for the same in the country, said Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Monday. Thakur, who is in Jammu...
raleighnews.net

Alankit Ltd. shortlisted as National Business Correspondent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/PNN): BSENSE listed Alankit Limited has entered into a project from Punjab National Bank related to request for proposal for Engagement of Corporate Business Correspondents for financial inclusion by providing banking services through Kiosks. In consideration of the roles and responsibilities, Alankit Limited shall be...
raleighnews.net

Miss Face of Humanity Suffderma search for Miss Face of Humanity India

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV Media): Miss Face of Humanity (MFOH), the global showcase for female change-makers and Suffderma (a growing beauty brand sponsoring the India leg) are on the lookout for Miss Face of Humanity India. The chosen representative will get a once in a lifetime chance to...
raleighnews.net

Indel Money partners with IndusInd Bank for India's first conventional gold loan co-lending partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indel Money, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) pioneering in gold loans, has entered into a first-of-its-kind conventional gold loan co-lending partnership with IndusInd Bank to offer gold loans at competitive rates to a bigger and diverse segment of borrowers. Under the co-lending partnership agreement,...
raleighnews.net

"Opposition got more opportunities to express its views"

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said that the Opposition has got more opportunities to express its views after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Talking to ANI, Thakur said that if the...
raleighnews.net

"Desi Homes" Property Expo 2021 will give golden opportunity for Indian builders, developers who wish to take their businesses to new heights

Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI/PNN): The 3rd Edition of "Desi Homes" - Property Expo 2021' will be organized in Dubai from October 21st to 23rd at Hotel Le Meridien. Touted to be one of the largest Ballroom venues in Dubai, the Expo will bring together all the top Real Estate Builders/Developers from various corners of India to Dubai.
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
raleighnews.net

China discovers HUGE offshore oil deposit in Bohai Bay

China's state-owned oil and gas corporation China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has discovered a major oil field in Bohai Bay, the company said in a statement on Thursday. "The Kenli 6-1 structure is located in the lower Laibei uplift in the southern Bohai Basin at an average depth of...
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
TIME

Inside the Taiwan Firm That Makes the World’s Tech Run

On the northwest coast of Taiwan, nestled between mudflats teeming with fiddler crabs and sweet-scented persimmon orchards, sits the world’s most important company that you’ve probably never heard of. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co ., or TSMC, is the world’s largest contract manufacturer of the semiconductor chips—otherwise known as integrated circuits, or just chips—that power our phones, laptops, cars, watches, refrigerators and more. Its clients include Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, AMD and Nvidia .
raleighnews.net

Union Cabinet approves Rs 4,400 cr investment in ECGC Ltd

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the Union Cabinet has approved the listing of state-owned Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) Ltd through the initial public offer (IPO) on the stock exchanges. The minister made this announcement during the...
raleighnews.net

Paddy procurement in Haryana, Punjab to start from Oct 11

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Central government has decided that procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana and has advised all the agencies to gear up to help farmers. As per a press release issued by the...
raleighnews.net

Congress witnesses eventful day with resignations in Punjab

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): With several political developments in Congress on Tuesday, the party witnessed an eventful day with a series of resignations in Punjab and the induction of former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar into the party's fold. In a dramatic turn of events in Punjab, state...
TIME

How London Became a Global Center for Fintech and What U.S. Tech Hubs Can Learn From It

When Silicon Valley veteran Eileen Burbidge moved to London in 2004, it was only meant to be temporary. With more than a decade of experience at tech stalwarts including Apple , Sun Microsystems and Verizon Wireless, the Chicago native felt a stint in Europe might help advance her career back in the U.S. With no language barrier and an emerging software-development market, London was an obvious choice. She took on a job as product director for a newly launched startup named Skype.
MarketWatch

PwC will allow its 40,000 U.S. client services employees work from home and live where they like: Reuters

Accounting firm PwC will allow all of its 40,000 U.S. client services employees work remotely and live anywhere they want forever, Reuters reported Friday. The move would make it one of the biggest employers to allow its workers stay home permanently. Other accounting firms, including Deloitte and KPMG, have also offered workers more choice to work from home during the pandemic. PwC deputy head of people, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, told the agency workers would be required to come into an office for a maximum of 3 days a month for in-person appointments such as team meetings, client visits and for training. PwC's support staff and employees in areas such as human resources and legal operations that do not face clients already had the option to work virtually full-time, she said.
raleighnews.net

Cryptocurrencies rebound as fears of Chinese crackdown fade

Major crypto coins started to recover on Monday, following last week's massive sell-off in the wake of China's blanket ban on virtual currency-related businesses. Bitcoin has rallied to about $44,000 per coin, nearing the level it was trading on Friday before the People's Bank of China announced that crypto transactions in the country are illegal. Meanwhile, ether broke above last week's level, trading up by more than 5% at $3,110 as of 10:47 GMT.
